Russian bank Tinkoff's owner posts 67% fall in 2022 net profit

(Adds detail, background from par 3 onwards)

March 15 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding , owner of Russian online lender Tinkoff, on Wednesday reported a 67% drop in full-year net profit to 20.8 billion roubles ($274 million) in 2022, as sweeping Western sanctions hit Russia's financial sector.

Tinkoff, though not sanctioned by the European Union until late last month, has faced a turbulent year. Its founder Oleg Tinkov sold his TCS stake in April, weeks after the group had ring-fenced its Russian business.

TCS said the profit drop "was driven by the escalating geopolitical tension in the region that affected the economic and operating environment of the group and led to an increase in credit risks, volatility in financial markets and wind-down of lending during (the) first and second quarters of 2022."

The group had reported record profits of 63.4 billion roubles in 2021.

In the days after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine last year, the Bank of Russia told Russian banks they should not publish certain financial statements, seeking to limit risks to credit agencies associated with the imposition of Western sanctions.

But the regulator now wants banks to gradually resume disclosures. Dominant lender Sberbank resumed reporting to international accounting standards last week, expecting profits to rebound sharply this year after a nearly 80% drop in 2022.

Russia's banking sector as a whole saw profits slump around 90% last year.

($1 = 75.7730 roubles)

(Reporting by Jake Cordell, Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Elaine Hardcastle) ((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TCS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.