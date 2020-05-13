Russian bank TCS sees slower growth in 2020 after strong first quarter

Adds detail

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian bank TCS Group Holding TCSq.L said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 26% year-on-year to 9 billion roubles ($122.6 million) and that it expected to remain profitable this year despite slower growth.

TCS, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said it was withdrawing its 2020 guidance because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia as of Wednesday had reported 242,271 cases of the coronavirus and 2,212 deaths.

"The group is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 guidance, and will not issue new guidance for 2020 unless and until market conditions stabilise," it said.

Major Russian banks Sberbank SBER.MM and VTB VTBR.MM, have also said they could adjust their guidance depending on the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Russia's central bank has warned that a spike in bad loans caused by the coronavirus was expected in the second half of the year or in early 2021.

TCS also said its net portfolio would be "negatively affected by rising provisions" for the remainder of 2020. It said its non-performing loan ratio rose to 9.4%, up from 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The bank said its return on equity in the first quarter stood at 37.5% year-on-year, nearly 27 percentage points lower than for the same period last year.

TCS said it expected to remain profitable in 2020 "given it started the year with very strong liquidity and capital positions."

The bank said its board had approved a second interim gross dividend payment of $0.14 per share.

"We understand the need to be sensible about capital returns in this uncertain environment," Oliver Hughes, chief executive officer of Tinkoff Bank, said in a statement.

"We have no plans to alter our dividend policy of paying up to 30% of quarterly net income, but we will prioritise the capital needs of the business ahead of dividends if the situation demands it."

TCS has recently made changes to its corporate governance, including its founder Oleg Tinkov stepping down last month as chairman of the board of Tinkoff Bank to treat his acute leukaemia.

($1 = 73.4310 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Merriman)

