Russian average wholesale prices for gasoline rise to record - SPIMEX

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - The average wholesale price of 92-octane gasoline in Russia rose to a record 58,738 rubles per tonne on Wednesday, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) and Reuters calculations.

Prices for the gasoline rose 735 rubles per tonne on the exchange. Its previous record of 58,731 rubles per tonne was reached on August 13, 2021.

The wholesale price of high-octane (92 and 95) gasoline on the Russian market has been rising since the beginning of the year, speeding up since April due to the start of seasonal refinery maintenance.

Traders explain the rise in gasoline prices by a significant lack of supply and peaking seasonal demand.

