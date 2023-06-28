News & Insights

Russian average wholesale prices for gasoline rise to record - SPIMEX

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

June 28, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - The average wholesale price of 92-octane gasoline in Russia rose to a record 58,738 rubles per tonne on Wednesday, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) and Reuters calculations.

Prices for the gasoline rose 735 rubles per tonne on the exchange. Its previous record of 58,731 rubles per tonne was reached on August 13, 2021.

The wholesale price of high-octane (92 and 95) gasoline on the Russian market has been rising since the beginning of the year, speeding up since April due to the start of seasonal refinery maintenance.

Traders explain the rise in gasoline prices by a significant lack of supply and peaking seasonal demand.

(Writing by Alexander Ershov, editing by Guy Faulconbridge )

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.