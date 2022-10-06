US Markets
F

Russian auto sales drop 59.6% in September year-on-year, AEB says

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sales of new cars in Russia were down 59.6% year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels under the impact of Western sanctions.

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia were down 59.6% year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels under the impact of Western sanctions.

The AEB said 46,698 vehicles were sold during the month, compared to almost 120,000 in September 2021.

Despite the steep drop, it was the best monthly performance for the industry since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, prompting unprecedented Western sanctions and manufacturers to leave the market.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular