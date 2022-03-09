Russian annual inflation up 9.15% in February

Adds details, background

March 9 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 9.15% in February from 8.73% in January, its highest in seven years, official statistics showed, with prices soaring further on a weakening rouble amid Western sanctions imposed over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Rosstat data released on Wednesday, prices on nearly everything from bread to gasoline have spiked, with cost of sugar and cereals such as buckwheat - top products that Russians stockpile - showing some of the biggest increases of 20.6% and 18%, respectively.

Yet the biggest cost rise was in construction materials such as wallpaper and bathroom tiles, with prices spiking by 22.5%, indicating an increased demand to finish renovation projects amid booming costs for imported goods as the rouble was falling.

The Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% in an emergency move last week, introduced capital controls and told its export-focused companies to sell foreign currency as the rouble tumbled to record lows.

On Wednesday, the Russian parliament said it was ready to introduce proposals to regulate prices for food, medicines and other goods, with the government separately ordering the prioritisation of grain sales to domestic bakers in order to secure bread for Russians.

Month on month, inflation was up 1.17% in February, Rosstat said. In the week to March 4, the consumer price index rose 2.22%.

Rosstat gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI

Feb 22

Jan 22

Feb 21

Mth/mth pct change

+1.17

+0.99

+0.78

- food

+1.56

+1.44

+1.22

- non-food

+0.78

+0.67

+0.58

- services

+1.13

+0.76

+0.44

Y/Y pct change

+9.15

+8.73

+5.67

Core CPI y/y pct change

+9.74

+9.24

+5.04

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.