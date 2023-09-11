Russian aluminium in LME system steady at 81% in August

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses were steady in August compared with the previous month - at 81% of the total, or 183,650 metric tons, data on the exchange's website showed on Monday.

The proportion of Indian aluminium inventories in LME warehouses fell to 17% in August from 18% in July.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.