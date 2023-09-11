News & Insights

Russian aluminium in LME system steady at 81% in August

September 11, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses were steady in August compared with the previous month - at 81% of the total, or 183,650 metric tons, data on the exchange's website showed on Monday.

The proportion of Indian aluminium inventories in LME warehouses fell to 17% in August from 18% in July.

