Russian aluminium in LME system rises to 81% in July

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses rose to 81% of the total to 227,525 metric tons in July from 80% in June, data on the exchange's website showed on Thursday.

The proportion of Indian aluminium inventories in LME warehouses was unchanged at 18% in July.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

