Russian aluminium in LME system jumps in June, Indian origin down

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Traders and consumers shunning aluminium produced in Russia and scrambling for alternatives sent stocks of Indian origin metal in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses plummeting to 18% or 49,375 metric tons in June from above 50% in January.

The LME said last month that Russian aluminium continues to flow through its network and a meaningful set of global consumers continue to accept Russian metal used in the transport, packaging and construction.

In metric tons, the amount of the Russian metal in the stocks fell to 218,025 in June from 263,125 in May, the data showed.

The world's oldest exchange and largest market for industrial metals has not banned Russian metals from being traded and stored in its system since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

