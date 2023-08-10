News & Insights

Russian aluminium in LME-registered warehouses rises to 81% in July

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

August 10, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses, available to the market, rose to 81% of the total in July from 80% in June, data on the exchange's website showed on Thursday.

Available stocks are referred to as on-warrant. Warrants are title documents conferring ownership of metal.

Major producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL in July called for the LME to reconsider a decision not to ban Russian aluminium from its warehouse network, saying that large volumes were jeopardising the benchmark status of its contract.

The proportion of Indian aluminium inventories, which have been dragged down by the move away from the Russian metal, in LME warehouses was unchanged at 18% in July.

