Russian aluminium giant Rusal mulls selling directly on LME -Bloomberg News

Urvi Dugar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Russian aluminium producer Rusal is working on a plan to deliver some aluminium directly to London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses in Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Neither Rusal, nor its metal, is under sanctions imposed on other Russian companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February, which it calls a "special military operation."

According to Bloomberg News, which cites unnamed sources, Rusal has discussed shipping some aluminium from Russia’s far eastern port of Vladivostok to LME warehouses in Asia. (https://bloom.bg/3f475jg)

Rusal is currently considering delivering a small portion of its production as a pilot test, as it is mindful that large inflows of aluminium into LME inventories could push down prices, the report added.

Both Rusal and LME did not respond to Reuters requests for comments.

