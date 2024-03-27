News & Insights

Russian airstrikes kill at least one in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor says

Credit: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

March 27, 2024 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Russia carried out two air strikes on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding 12, local officials said.

"A five-storey building where people lived was badly damaged," Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app. He described it as "another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians."

"The institute of emergency surgery was also damaged," he added.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said four children were among the wounded.

Kharkiv and the surrounding region have frequently been pounded by Russian missiles and drones in more than two years of war since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Russia denies targeting civilians although the war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed towns and cities.

