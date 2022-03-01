Commodities

Russian airline Pobeda facing calls to return leased planes, Ifax says

Moscow bureau Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian airline Pobeda, a low-cost unit of the state airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM, is facing requests from a number of leasing companies to return their planes, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pobeda cannot immediately replace planes being requested back with other aircraft but does not plan to suspend its operations, Interfax reported citing a Pobeda official.

