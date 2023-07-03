Russian airline passenger traffic up 21% y/y from January to May - TASS

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russian airlines' combined passenger traffic grew 21% year on year from January to May, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Alexander Neradko, the head of Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya.

Neradko was quoted as saying Russian air traffic in May almost caught up with levels seen two years ago, before Russia's economy, including the airline sector, was hit by Western sanctions due to the Ukrainian conflict.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

