News & Insights

Commodities

Russian airline passenger traffic up 21% y/y from January to May - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

July 03, 2023 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russian airlines' combined passenger traffic grew 21% year on year from January to May, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Alexander Neradko, the head of Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya.

Neradko was quoted as saying Russian air traffic in May almost caught up with levels seen two years ago, before Russia's economy, including the airline sector, was hit by Western sanctions due to the Ukrainian conflict.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.