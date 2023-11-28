News & Insights

Russian agriculture ministry sees grain exports over 65 mln tons this season - Interfax

November 28, 2023 — 03:46 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Tuesday forecast grain exports of over 65 million metric tons in the 2023-24 season, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Patrushev said the harvest had been collected from almost 98% of the areas under grain and leguminous crops, and that over 151 million tons of grain in bunker weight had been threshed, including almost 99 million tons of wheat.

He said this meant the 2023 harvest would be Russia's second largest, allowing it to send record volumes of grain to foreign partners.

