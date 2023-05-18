News & Insights

Commodities

Russian agriculture minister says grain exports seen at 50 mln-55 mln T in 2023-24

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

May 18, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday said that Russia's grain exports would be between 50 million and 55 million tonnes in the 2023-2024 season.

Speaking at a televised government meeting, Patrushev said that Russia's 2023 wheat crop was seen at 78 million tonnes, and that 93% of winter grains had made it through the winter in normal condition.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.