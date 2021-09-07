Russian agriculture company Prodimeks considering IPO, sources say

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture company Prodimeks is considering carrying out an initial public offering (IPO), three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

One banking source said the firm is hoping to raise between $500 million and $750 million with its IPO.

Prodimeks had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.