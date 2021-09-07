Commodities

Russian agriculture company Prodimeks considering IPO, sources say

Olga Popova Reuters
Russian agriculture company Prodimeks is considering carrying out an initial public offering (IPO), three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

One banking source said the firm is hoping to raise between $500 million and $750 million with its IPO.

Prodimeks had no immediate comment.

