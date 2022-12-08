Russia: Sweden and Denmark refuse to work with us on Nord Stream probe

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

December 08, 2022 — 04:38 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Sweden and Denmark were refusing to include Russian authorities in their investigation of ruptures to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

"Denmark and Sweden are afraid to let Russia in on the investigation because then the world would know who was responsible for the blasts," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

European governments suspect the ruptures of the pipelines, used to bring gas direct from Russia to Germany, were caused by gross sabotage.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.