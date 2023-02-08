Russia: EU not fulfilling promises on grain deal

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, accusing the European Union of failing to deliver on its promises, the TASS news agency reported.

The comments, made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, refer to the United Nations-brokered agreement between Moscow and Kyiv that aimed to free up grain exports held up at Black Sea ports by the war in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin said last year that Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by the Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

