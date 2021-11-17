World Markets

Russia wins major wheat supply to Algeria - Russian official

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARD KORNIYENKO

Russia sold about 250,000 tonnes of wheat in the latest Algerian tender, Yulya Korolyova, the head of Russia's state grain quality service, told a conference in Geneva on Wednesday, confirming earlier estimates by traders.

Adds details, quotes, context

GENEVA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia sold about 250,000 tonnes of wheat in the latest Algerian tender, Yulya Korolyova, the head of Russia's state grain quality service, told a conference in Geneva on Wednesday, confirming earlier estimates by traders.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market, traditionally dominated by France, for years. Algeria relaxed its insect damage limit in late 2020 allowing a small number of Russian shipments in recent months.

"This is an important market and we hope it will continue to increase," Korolyova told the conference, adding that Saudi Arabia and Jordan were also seen by Moscow as promising markets for its wheat.

Algeria is set to take a substantial amount of Russian wheat in an import purchase of between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes, after the country changed tender terms to reduce its reliance on French supplies, European traders said earlier on Wednesday.

Terms for the latest tender showed the bug damage limit had been increased further, to a 1% maximum from 0.5% previously, raising expectations of more offers of Russian wheat.

"Russian is a supplier, finally," Oleg Kryukovsky, head of trading at GTCS firm, told the same conference, referring to the Algerian tender and recent supplies to Saudi Arabia.

"If there is demand for good quality wheat, Russian wheat will be there," he added.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    Nov 10, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular