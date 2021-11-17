US Markets

Russia will send satellite images to Lebanon from day of Beirut's port blast

Contributor
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Published

Russia's space agency Roscosmos will send Lebanon the satellite images it has for Beirut's port before and after a huge explosion rocked it last year, its head Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's space agency Roscosmos will send Lebanon the satellite images it has for Beirut's port before and after a huge explosion rocked it last year, its head Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Wednesday.

In October, Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Russia for the satellite images from Aug. 4, 2020, when the blast killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital. The probe still continues.

"I signed a paper today enclosing quite detailed imagery in response to a request from the Lebanese leadership," Rogozin said.

The blast was one of the world's largest non-nuclear explosions and the country's worst peace-time disaster as it slips into political and economic meltdown.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss mutual relationship between the two countries with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib in Moscow on Nov. 22, the Russian ministry said in Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alex Richardson)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular