Russia will respond to oil price caps by shipping more to Asia-Russian energy minister

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to price caps on Russian oil by shipping more supply to Asia, its energy minister Nikolai Shulginov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

((Murali.Anantharaman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.