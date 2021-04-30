Russia will not hold weekly OFZ bond auctions on May 5

Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Published

The Russian finance ministry will not hold weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions on May 5, the middle of the May holidays week, due to "expected low investor activity", the ministry said on Friday.

Trading activity is waning and is likely to be thinner than usual next week.

Russia's two largest stock exchanges will remain open and the central bank will carry out its regular market operations on May 4-7 despite President Vladimir Putin declaring those days non-working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

