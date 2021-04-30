Russia will not hold weekly OFZ bond auctions on May 5

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry will not hold weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions on May 5, the middle of the May holidays week, due to "expected low investor activity", the ministry said on Friday.

Trading activity is waning and is likely to be thinner than usual next week.

Russia's two largest stock exchanges will remain open and the central bank will carry out its regular market operations on May 4-7 despite President Vladimir Putin declaring those days non-working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.