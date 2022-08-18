Russia will not extend sunflower seed export ban at end of August

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia will not extend its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Russia banned exports of sunflower seeds from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply for sunflower oil producers.

Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers, with India among major customers.

The ministry will keep its 50% export tax for sunflower seeds until the end of August, 2023, it added.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

