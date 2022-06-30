SHEL

Russia will create a firm taking over obligations of Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project operator

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Russia will create a firm which will take over all rights and obligations of the Sakhalin Energy Investment Company amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia will create a firm which will take over all rights and obligations of the Sakhalin Energy Investment Company amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company is a consortium for developing the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia's Far east.

Its shareholders include Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM (50% plus one share) and Shell SHEL.L (27.5% minus one share). Leading Japanese traders, Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, own stakes of 12.5% and 10% respectively in the firm.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More