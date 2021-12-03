Commodities

Russia will begin issuing export licences for fertilisers in days -Interfax

Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russia will start issuing export licences for fertilisers in the coming days, the Interfax news agency quoted the industry and trade ministry as saying on Friday.

Fertiliser exports were suspended from Dec. 1 due to an absence of licences, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

