News & Insights

US Markets

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey deputy defence ministers to discuss grain deal

May 03, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 3 (Reuters) - The deputy defence ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, some issues starting with the grain initiative will be discussed," state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying about the meeting scheduled to take place in Istanbul.

"In this regard, we can say that the sides are looking warmly at the extension of the duration. Our wish is that this initiative is extended without any trouble," he said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.