Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN personnel to discuss grain deal

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Technical personnel from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations will meet on May 5 to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

The meeting will come ahead of the planned deputy defence ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey next week, Akar also said adding that Ankara continues its efforts for further extension of the deal that will expire on May 18.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ezgi Erkoyun)

