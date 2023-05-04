News & Insights

Commodities

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN personnel to discuss grain deal

Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS

May 04, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Technical personnel from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations will meet on May 5 to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

The meeting will come ahead of the planned deputy defence ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey next week, Akar also said adding that Ankara continues its efforts for further extension of the deal that will expire on May 18.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ezgi Erkoyun)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.