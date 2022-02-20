Russia-Ukraine Tensions Offer Unique Buying Opportunity For Investors

Will he, or won’t he? That’s the question many people have been asking of Russian president Vladimir Putin with regard to a possible invasion of Ukraine.

For what it’s worth, I believe such a move is unlikely, seeing as Russia stands to lose a lot even if it were to stage a “successful” invasion and somehow annex all or part of its neighbor. I’ll elaborate further, but for now I’ll say that the financial sanctions alone would be crippling.

What I do know is that tensions have created what I believe is an attractive entry point for Russian stocks, which were gaining nicely before Russian troops were positioned on the Ukrainian border in late October 2021. The dollar-denominated RTS Index, which tracks 50 of the most liquid Russian large-caps, lost approximately a third of its value before recovering somewhat on higher energy prices.

The Case For Russia: Attractive Valuations And Dividends

We like Eastern European equities, and Russian in particular, for a number of reasons. Two big ones immediately come to mind, though: 1) They’re incredibly cheap relative to other markets, and 2) They offer some of the highest dividend yields to be found today.

Let’s look at valuations. According to Hasnain Malik, head of strategy and equity research at Tellimer Research, Russian stocks currently have a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of below 5 times earnings, an attractive 25% discount below their five-year median. By comparison, the S&P 500 has a forward PE of about 20 times earnings. Russia’s 5x is in line with previous troughs that were seen after global shocks (the financial crisis, oil price collapse in 2014) as well as local ones (2008 war with Georgia, 2014 annexation of Crimea), Malik adds.

And then there are the dividends. I believe they’re among the highest in the world right now. Below is just a sample of the amazing yields offered by companies we like:

COMPANY INDUSTRY DIVIDEND YIELD Lukoil Oil and natural gas 8.6% Gazprom Natural Gas 10% Magnit Food retail 10% Norilsk Nickel Nickel and Palladium Mining 11.5% Magnitogorsk (MMK) Iron and Steel 15.3% Severstal Steel and Mining 21.5% Novolipetsk (NLMK) Steel 23% Evraz Steel and Mining 28%