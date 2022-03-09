Russia-Ukraine Crisis Shakes Markets, Stay Focused on the Long-Term

The Ukraine crisis has gripped markets over the past month and now has worsened with Russia’s invasion of the country. Measures of volatility have spiked to the highest level since the Delta variant shocked markets last fall1. Those jitters have translated to U.S. equities in the red, Treasury yields across the curve down as investors flock to safety, and Brent crude oil surging past $95 per barrel for the first time since 2014 — the same year Russia annexed Crimea2.

Our overall BlackRock Geopolitical Risk Indicator3, refreshed in mid-February, has spiked to its highest level in more than a year amid heightened market attention to geopolitical competition. This is driven by elevated market attention to conflict-related risks across the board — most notably, Russia-NATO conflict.

With higher market volatility, what is the potential impact for investors? Some clues can be gained by looking at past geopolitical events. A key conclusion from our historical analysis4 of asset price reactions to 68 risk events since 1962 is that the impact of geopolitical shocks has historically tended to be more acute when the economic backdrop is weak, and thus as economic growth slows from its 2021 peak in the mid-cycle environment of 2022, geopolitical risk may amplify volatility more sharply, particularly as elevated inflation and the uncertain path of interest rates has deteriorated liquidity in most markets.

Our analysis of six past geopolitical shocks as displayed in the chart finds that U.S. Treasuries tended to perform positively over a three-month horizon, even outperforming U.S. equities in some cases, confirming their traditional ballast properties in a multi-asset portfolio. U.S. equities and a diversified basket of commodities also tended to see positive performance when measured over a three-month horizon, demonstrating the power of staying invested in strategic equity allocations through bouts of volatility and the tactical utility of commodities as a hedging, diversifying asset class.

The bottom line, in other words, is that many investors are smart to stay put and not attempt to time geopolitical events. However, for those who want to “de risk” or move into traditional safe havens like Treasuries or commodities to potentially build some portfolio resilience, the ETF provides a flexible vehicle to make those sorts of tactical moves. ETF trading volumes tend to rise with risks in the market, providing liquidity during periods of heightened volatility.

Equity, commodity, & long-dated treasury performance 3 months after geopolitical shocks

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. As of February 18, 2022. Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Index performance is measured by the following indices: S&P 500 Index (SPX Index), Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM Index), Bloomberg US Treasury: 20+ Year Index (LT11TRUU index).

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Source: Bloomberg, Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX), Nov. 1, 2021 – Feb 24, 2022.

2 Source: Bloomberg. Asset class performance measured by the following indices: U.S. equities is S&P 500 Index (SPX Index), from Jan. 1, 2022 to Feb 24, 2022. Treasury is Bloomberg US Treasury: 20+ Year Index (LT11TRUU index), from Jan. 1, 2022 to Feb 24, 2022. Brent crude oil is ICE Brent Futures April 22, 2022 contract (CO1 Cmdty) from Jan.1, 2014 to Feb 24, 2022.

3 Source: BlackRock Geopolitical risk dashboard

4 Source: Gauging geopolitics - A framework to assess and price geopolitical risks

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Any applicable brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning August 10, 2020, market price returns for BlackRock and iShares ETFs are calculated using the closing price and account for distributions from the fund. Prior to August 10, 2020, market price returns for BlackRock and iShares ETFs were calculated using the midpoint price and accounted for distributions from the fund. The midpoint is the average of the bid/ask prices at 4:00 PM ET (when NAV is normally determined for most ETFs). The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Commodities' prices may be highly volatile. Prices may be affected by various economic, financial, social and political factors, which may be unpredictable and may have a significant impact on the prices of commodities.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency and its return and yield will fluctuate with market conditions.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of the date indicated and may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by BlackRock, its officers, employees or agents. This material may contain “forward-looking” information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any of these views will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the viewer.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cohen & Steers, European Public Real Estate Association (“EPRA®”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), ICE Data Indices, LLC, NSE Indices Ltd, JPMorgan, JPX Group, London Stock Exchange Group (“LSEG”), MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., Nasdaq, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), Nikkei, Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, which is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE Nareit Equity REITS Index, FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index or FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. Neither FTSE, EPRA, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex-U.S. Index or FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index. “FTSE®” is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, FACTORSELECT, iTHINKING, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.