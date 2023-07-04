Russia tweaks budget code to allow for sovereign Eurobond 'replacement' issues

July 4 (Reuters) - Russia has moved a step closer towards issuing local debt securities in place of its sovereign Eurobonds after amendments were made to the country's budget code, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Proposed by the central bank, "replacement bonds" are a substitute for Eurobonds that Russian issuers can no longer service due to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Substitution was made possible for cases where the Eurobond issuer is impeded by the "restrictive actions of foreign states, international or foreign financial organisations", the finance ministry said.

The government will have the power to decide whether or not to replace a Eurobond.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in April said Russia could start replacing sovereign Eurobonds with local debt issues by the end of this year.

Russia in late June 2022 defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, according to the United States and Moody's credit agency, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut it off from the global financial system, rendering its assets untouchable.

Dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM has made repayments in roubles on Eurobonds, while energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has issued a series of replacement bonds worth billions of dollars collectively. Other participating firms include Lukoil LKOH.MM, Metalloinvest, MMK and Sovcomflot FLOT.MM.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.