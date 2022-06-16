Russia, Turkey, Iran call for calm in Syria's Idlib

NUR-SULTAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia, Turkey, and Iran have agreed to make further efforts to ensure calm in Syria's Idlib de-escalation area, the three countries said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan.

They "highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib" without specifying what that meant for Turkey's plans to conduct a military operation against the Kurdush-led YPG group there.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.