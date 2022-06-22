Commodities

Russia, Turkey agree to more consultations on grain exports from Ukraine

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russian and Turkish delegations have agreed to continue consultations on safe vessel departures and grain exports from Ukrainian ports, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

June 22 (Reuters) - Russian and Turkish delegations have agreed to continue consultations on safe vessel departures and grain exports from Ukrainian ports, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its grain shipments have stalled and tonnes of grain has been trapped in silos since Russia sent troops into the country.

Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for the shortage.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular