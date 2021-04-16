Russia transports less oil by rail as state's pipeline capacity grows

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - The amount of oil transported by rail in Russia fell by a third in 2020 compared to 2019 due to rapid development of the state's pipeline system and an output drop under the OPEC+ pact, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

Crude transportation via the railways in Russia has been in decline for the last five years as pipeline monopoly Transneft commissioned major new links like the East Siberian Oil Pipeline (ESPO) and Baltic Pipeline System (BPS).

Oil pipelines allow companies to transport crude oil quicker and at a lower cost than by rail.

Due to the high costs, most Russian oil companies stopped using rail transport after a sharp fall in crude prices last year. Output cuts by OPEC and its allies also meant there was plenty of spare rail capacity, traders said.

Internal Russian oil shipments by rail amounted to 12.6 million tonnes in 2020, according to Refinitiv data, down from nearly 20 million tonnes in 2019. The amount includes oil which is moved partly by rail and partly via pipeline.

Oil for export is moved by rail only in specific cases, for example to the Caspian pipeline consortium's (CPC) pipeline via Getmanoskaya rail station. This allows for the collection of oil from small fields, preserving the quality of the blend, traders said. Such shipments amounted to 1.5 million tonnes last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Russian oil is also carried by rail to refineries in Belarus, accounting for more than 1 million tonnes in 2020 compared to just 400,000 tonnes in 2019, the data showed.

The rise was due a row between Moscow and Minsk over oil prices early last year, resulting in a fall in pipeline supplies which Belarus compensated for by increasing deliveries by rail.

