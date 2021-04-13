Russia to tweak fuel tax from May 1 in favour of oil producers -official

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to make changes to a tax on fuel from May 1, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said on Tuesday, in order to curb domestic fuel prices from rising and pay more compensation to the companies for restraining prices.

Rising value of gasoline is a sensitive issue for the authorities, who have struggled to stick to their pledges to cap it at the current rate of inflation.

Sazanov also told reporters that the tax formula is still under discussion, but the changes are likely to be partially compensated via an increase in the mineral extraction tax.

Under the current tax system, the state compensates companies for keeping socially sensitive fuel prices stable if oil prices are high, preventing exports of extra barrels to much more lucrative global markets.

But when oil prices are low and exports less profitable, it's the other way round: companies must pay into the state budget.

Under the system, known as the damping mechanism, the state paid out around 300 billion roubles ($3.9 billion) to oil producers in 2019, while in 2020, it received 400 billion roubles from them.

($1 = 76.9520 roubles)

