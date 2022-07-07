Russia to take Sakhalin 1 project under its control - lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Thursday that the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the country's far east, will be put under Moscow's jurisdiction, just like the neighbouring project, Sakhalin-2.

President Vladimir Putin signed last week a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell SHEL.L and Japanese investors.

Four companies - Rosneft ROSN.MM, ExxonMoobil XOM.N, Japan’s SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh - are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.

(Reporting by Reuters)

