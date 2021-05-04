Russia to suspend buckwheat exports from June 5 to Aug 31

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russian buckwheat exports will be suspended temporarily from June 5 to Aug. 31, according to a government decree published on Tuesday.

The move is Russia's latest attempt to rein in rising food prices. Buckwheat exports from Russia have risen significantly since November.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman )

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

