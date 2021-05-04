Commodities

Russia to suspend buckwheat exports from June 5 to Aug 31

Russian buckwheat exports will be suspended temporarily from June 5 to Aug. 31, according to a government decree published on Tuesday.

The move is Russia's latest attempt to rein in rising food prices. Buckwheat exports from Russia have risen significantly since November.

