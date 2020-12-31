Russia to supply Algeria with Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Russia has signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with the Sputnik V vaccine, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

The RDIF statement did not say how many doses had been agreed. Algeria has said it plans to begin its vaccination campaign in January.

(Reporting by Anton Zverez and Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

