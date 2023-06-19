News & Insights

Russia to stay in touch with African peace mission, some ideas workable - Kremlin

June 19, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would continue to talk to a group of African countries seeking to mediate in the conflict with Ukraine, notably at a Russia-Africa summit next month, and that some of their ideas were workable.

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave the seven-country African delegation that had come to see him in St Petersburg a list of reasons why he believed many of their proposals were misguided, pouring cold water on a plan already largely dismissed by Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that talks with the delegation would continue nonetheless as some of its suggestions could in theory be implemented. He did not say which proposals he was referring to.

"In general, the dialogue with the Africans will continue," said Peskov.

"There are certain themes in the ideas outlined during the talks by members of the delegation which could be implemented, as President Putin said.

This work will continue, including at the Russia-Africa summit to be held in a month in St. Petersburg," Peskov added.

