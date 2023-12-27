News & Insights

Russia to ship more than 22 bcm of gas to China this year

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 27, 2023 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Vladimir SOldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia will export more than 22 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak also said agreements were being finalised on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project which would increase the capacity for such supplies.

(Reporting by Vladimir SOldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.