Russia to ship more than 22 bcm of gas to China this year

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia will export more than 22 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak also said agreements were being finalised on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project which would increase the capacity for such supplies.

(Reporting by Vladimir SOldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Hugh Lawson)

