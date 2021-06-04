Russia to set up working group on hydrogen with Germany, France and Australia

ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia agreed to set up a working group on hydrogen production with partners from Germany, France and Australia.

Hydrogen has gained traction as the future green fuel of choice, increasingly touted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive heavy industry and transportation.

