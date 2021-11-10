Russia to set grain export quota for H1 2022 - minister

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, plans to set a grain export quota for January-June of 2022, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday.

Russia may also change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export tax each week in case of significant further price growth in the global market, he added.

