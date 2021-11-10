Commodities

Russia to set grain export quota for H1 2022 - minister

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARD KORNIYENKO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, plans to set a grain export quota for January-June of 2022, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday.

Russia may also change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export tax each week in case of significant further price growth in the global market, he added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

