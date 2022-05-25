US Markets

Russia to service external debt in roubles, ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Russia will service its external debt in roubles, which can be converted into the currency of the original Eurobonds at a later date, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said a U.S. decision not to extend a waiver allowing Russia to service its bonds in foreign currencies would hit foreign investors first.

