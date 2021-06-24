World Markets

Russia to send Sputnik V second-dose batch to Argentina after reports of delays

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russia will deliver a batch of second-dose shots of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina early next week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad, said, after reports of delays in the media in Argentina.

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia will deliver a batch of second-dose shots of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina early next week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad, said, after reports of delays in the media in Argentina.

"In addition, next week Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond will start manufacturing the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine at its production facility," RDIF said on the official Twitter account of the vaccine.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova;)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular