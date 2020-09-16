Russia to sell COVID-19 vaccine to India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Polina Ivanova Reuters
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19 once it receives regulatory approval in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) added that it had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and the distribution of the vaccine with the Indian firm.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com))

