Russia to register Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia's health ministry will register a new Sputnik M vaccine for use for children aged 12-17 later on Wednesday, with shots expected to be available at the end of December, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a government meeting.

Russia has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus infections and related deaths in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

