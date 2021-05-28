Russia to reduce export tax on soybeans from July 1 -TASS

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Russian government has reduced the country's export tax on soybeans to 20% from 30% starting from July 1, TASS news agency reported, citing the government.

The new tax will be in place until September 2022, it said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.