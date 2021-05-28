Commodities

Russia to reduce export tax on soybeans from July 1 -TASS

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published

The Russian government has reduced the country's export tax on soybeans to 20% from 30% starting from July 1, TASS news agency reported, citing the government.

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Russian government has reduced the country's export tax on soybeans to 20% from 30% starting from July 1, TASS news agency reported, citing the government.

The new tax will be in place until September 2022, it said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular