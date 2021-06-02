US Markets

Russia to quit accord that eased Cold War travel curbs for U.S. diplomats - official

Contributor
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Russia plans to announce its withdrawal soon from a post-Cold War agreement with the United States that eased restrictions on diplomats travelling around each other's countries, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia plans to announce its withdrawal soon from a post-Cold War agreement with the United States that eased restrictions on diplomats travelling around each other's countries, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The 1992 memorandum of understanding on "open lands", which was signed after the Soviet breakup, agreed to do away with "closed" areas on each other's territories and allow each other's diplomats to travel without seeking permission.

"A government order denouncing Russia's memorandum on open lands is on its way," Sergei Ryabkov, the official, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov flagged the move in April as part of Moscow's retaliatory package against Washington after the United States expelled 10 Russian diplomats over alleged election interference and other malign actions.

Russia's ties with the West are acutely strained over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, military movements near Ukraine, as well as allegations of Russian hacking as well as other issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are due to meet for a summit in Geneva later this month.

On Monday, Ryabkov said Russia would send what he described as "uncomfortable" signals to the United States in the coming days.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular