Russia to pay external debt in roubles if forex accounts remain blocked, TASS says
March 10 (Reuters) - Russia will service its external obligations in roubles if foreign exchange accounts of the central bank and the government remain blocked by the western sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
Russian obligations towards foreign investors would be fulfilled in any case, Siluanov said, according to TASS.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system