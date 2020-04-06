Russia to offer up to $6 bln worth of new OFZ bonds maturing in 2030

Adds detail

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would offer up to 450 billion roubles ($5.9 billion) in new rouble-denominated OFZ bonds maturing in September 2030 when market conditions allow.

Last month the ministry suspended its weekly auctions of the treasury bonds until the market stabilised, part of steps taken by the government to soothe domestic markets amid a sharp fall in the rouble.

The ministry said yields on the new OFZ bonds will be linked to RUONIA, a benchmark rouble money market rate.

OFZs have been popular among foreign investors thanks to their lucrative yields, but the rouble's sharp drop to four-year lows amid a crash in oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak caused a sell-off in March.

Russia is now looking for the right moment to start selling OFZ bonds again, as it increasingly needs funds to finance its response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last week, Russian lawmakers approved the raising of state borrowing beyond budgeted limits. The finance ministry had planned to borrow 2.3 trillion roubles in OFZs in 2020.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Andrey Kuzmin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

