Russia to offer 800 bln rbls in OFZ bonds in Q1 - FinMin

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry plans to issue 800 billion roubles ($11.1 billion) in OFZ treasury bonds in the first quarter of next year, the ministry said on Friday.

Russia has borrowed heavily in the final quarter of the year. Russian banks have bought the vast majority of government debt, with sanctions preventing access for foreign investors, who had traditionally been attracted by Russia's high yields.

($1 = 71.9620 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

