Russia to offer 800 bln rbls in OFZ bonds in Q1 - FinMin

Credit: REUTERS/MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY

December 30, 2022 — 08:05 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry plans to issue 800 billion roubles ($11.1 billion) in OFZ treasury bonds in the first quarter of next year, the ministry said on Friday.

Russia has borrowed heavily in the final quarter of the year. Russian banks have bought the vast majority of government debt, with sanctions preventing access for foreign investors, who had traditionally been attracted by Russia's high yields.

($1 = 71.9620 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.